Apple Starts Selling Refurbished 2021 MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max Chip

Today, Apple started offering refurbished versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered MacBook Pros. These Macs made their debut back in 2021, and this is the first time refurbished units have been put up for sale.

Apple has several configurations of the refurbished 2021 MacBook Pro on sale. The base variant 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip is priced at $1,800 after a $200 discount on a new computer’s $2,000 sticker price. For the price, you get an M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU.

If you opt for a refurbished MacBook Pro with a better internal configuration, you could save as much as $350 on the price of a new one. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip retails for $3,499, but Apple’s newly-listed refurbished units are listed for $3,149 —a $350 discount. You get a chip with a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 1TB SSD in this bargain.

Keep in mind that there is limited stock available because the refurbished store’s inventory is directly dependent on the devices coming in for repair or replacement. So, we suggest you snag these deals if you are in the market for a powerful and recent MacBook Pro because subsequent product listings may not have the same configurations.

If you are worried about buying refurbished instead of new MacBooks, rest assured because Apple extends the one-year warranty for new Macs to the refurbished ones as well. Moreover, you get all the documentation and in-box accessories as a new MacBook Pro as well. You can always pay extra for AppleCare+ and extend your warranty.

