Apple Shares 2022 Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Mother’s Day will be celebrated around the world a few weeks from now, on May 8. Ahead of the celebrations, Apple has released its gift guide for the occasion on its website.

This year, the iPad sits right at the top of Apple’s list of recommended gifts, alongside the Apple Pencil and other iPad accessories and cases. Further down in the list are the AirPods and iPhone, along with the latter’s accessories.

The AirTag and new green iPhone 13 models also earned a spot on Apple’s list. Other notable items on the list include the Apple Watch, its accessories, the Apple TV 4K, and the HomePod Mini.

Most of these items are run-of-the-mill Apple gear you could gift your mother. Most of Apple’s suggestions also make a strong case for themselves, given the technological advancements, Apple has made with the M1 chip and its recent iPhones. However, if you are looking for something genuinely personalized, perhaps you should consider the engraved AirPods or AirTags.

