Apple Support Document Suggests It Is Working on a 35W Dual USB-C Charger

Apple could have a new accessory in the pipeline for launch in the coming months. A support document briefly uploaded to the company’s website today suggests it could be developing a 35W power adapter with dual USB-C outputs.

A report from 9to5Mac explains that the support page contained the following text indicative of the charging brick’s impending launch:

“Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.”

Although the document mentioning the new charger was quickly removed from the Apple website, it would be the company’s first to sport dual USB-C outputs. In theory, it could come in handy to charge a couple of devices simultaneously, such as two iPhones or perhaps an iPhone and AirPods.

The listed input specifications of the charger are:

Input: 100–240V /1.0A

(USB PD) Output 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A

The 35W output of the new charger means it would be able to fast charge a connected iPhone 13 at 27 watts while charging another device parallelly. This could be a boon for frequent travelers because they would have to bundle in just one charger.

This product’s eventual release could also swing things in Apple’s favor. The company’s overpriced accessories have not been performing as well as more technologically advanced alternatives from rival firms. Case in point, Anker’s pocketable Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger. Such a product launch could help Apple recapture the accessories market.

We don’t know when and if the dual USB-C 35W charger will hit store shelves. Information about the underlying technology also remains under wraps. Would you buy this charger? Tell us in the comments.