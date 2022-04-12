Apple’s Upcoming Dual USB-C Power Adapter Leaks in Photos

Last week, it was reported that Apple is working on a new 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter, which will allow users to charge two devices at the same time. This would be the first time that the firm releases a dual USB-C charger of any kind. New images have now leaked, revealing that the rumored adapter sports some design tweaks compared to Apple’s current adapters.

ChargerLab, a Chinese publication, was able to get their hands on the leaked images of the new 35W charger, which features foldable prongs, unlike Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapter. This could help market it as a travel charger. Moreover, the USB-C ports are placed alongside each other. Another design change is the circular depression on the sides which could make it easier to grip the charger to remove it from a power outlet.

Although the publication is not a well-established source of leaks, the quality of the images coupled with the plausible design appear to lend it some credibility. Additionally, the pictures don’t look like product photos, they appear to be concept renders.

#Apple is planning to release its first 35W dual USB-C charger.#ChargerLAB got the leaked pics of it. It adopts foldable prongs, and unlike other chargers, two USB-C ports are side by side. We’ll bring more information about this charger.#applecharger #tech #iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/wzyR7bdHdi — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) April 12, 2022

Just last week, Apple accidentally published a support page outlining the details of a 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter. The 35W output of the new charger implies that it will be able to fast charge a connected iPhone 13 at 27 watts while charging another device at the same time.

Here are the specifications of the charger, as revealed by the document:

Input: 100–240V /1.0A

(USB PD) Output 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A

Back in March, noted Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple might launch a new 30W power adapter with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. Although Kuo’s wattage prediction may have missed the mark, a GaN charger could help the firm streamline its charging lineup by offering faster performance and smaller form factor. Most small form factor fast chargers from third parties use GaN tech, and such products are chipping away at Apple’s market share in the accessories segment. Do note that Apple’s support document does not mention GaN technology.

It’s still unclear when the dual USB-C 35W charger will be launched. What do you think of Apple’s rumored charger? Would you buy one? Let us know in the comments.