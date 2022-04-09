Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save up to $200 on Apple Gear This Weekend

Apple is offering substantial discounts on a bunch of its products, including the iPad Air 5, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods. So, read on to discover the top Apple deals on Amazon this weekend if you’re looking to get some new gear and save some money.

iPad Air 5

The new iPad Air 5 is an excellent proposition from a value for money standpoint. It features the M1 chip that also powers older Macs and the iPad Pro. The only thing separating it from the iPad Pro is the smaller screen, inferior camera array, lack of Thunderbolt support, and fewer storage options. Amazon offers a $30 discount on the iPad Air 5’s $599 sticker price. So, for just $570, you get the latest iPad Air with 64GB of onboard storage and Wi-Fi connectivity finished in Starlight.

If 64GB of storage doesn’t suffice, you’re in luck. This weekend, Amazon is also offering a hefty $70 discount on the 256GB variant with Wi-Fi connectivity finished in Space Gray. You can purchase it for just $679 instead of $749.

➤ Amazon [Deal] | [Deal]

iPad Air 4

Amazon offers up to $150-worth savings on four different models of the fourth-gen 10.9-inch iPad Air. Although the iPad Air 4 has been superseded by the new iPad Air 5, this is the way to go if you need a decent tablet in a pinch and cheaper.

2020 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (Wi-Fi, 64GB), Space Gray for $499 – Deal ($100 off)

2020 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $600 – Deal ($100 off + $50 coupon at checkout)

2020 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB), Green for $675 – Deal ($54 off)

2020 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Rose Gold for $825 – Deal ($54 off)

iPad Pro

This weekend, Amazon has discounted several models of the 2021 iPad Pro. You can save up to $200 if you go for one of the higher-end models with plenty of storage. Amazon also offers interest-free EMI plans on some models.

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $749 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $849 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,000 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Silver for $1,300 – Deal ($199 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,699 – Deal ($200 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $949 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,049 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Silver for $1,999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Silver for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $1,136 – Deal ($62 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,600 – Deal ($199 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,999 – Deal ($200 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $1,229 – Deal ($70 off)

M1 Pro MacBook Pro

If the MacBook Air is underpowered for your requirements, you could go for the M1 Pro MacBook Pro. It offers Apple’s best computing experience for professionals and creators in a portable package. The 2021 MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display is discounted by $200 on Amazon, bringing the price down to $2,299. It is powered by the M1 Pro chip that packs 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores mated to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The notebook is finished in Space Gray.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

24-inch M1 iMac

If you want to use a Mac desktop instead, the new colorful 24-inch iMac launched in 2021 is selling at a discounted price. It comes with an M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU suited for light to moderate workloads. You get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage as well. The iMac finished in blue is listed on Amazon for $1,199 — a $100 discount on the $1,299 sticker price.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is discounted on Amazon. You can enjoy a decent $75 discount on the $249 sticker price and pay just $174 to get one now. They offer all the bells and whistles such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio paired with an excellent in-ear design, making them your ideal companion for work, travel, and content consumption when you want to relax.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is Apple’s flagship offering in the audio gear category. These over-the-ear headphones offer all the benefits of the AirPods Pro, albeit with a different design. You get Spatial Audio, ANC, and the acoustic goodness of Apple’s H1 chip. It is available on Amazon for just $479, a $70 discount on the $549 sticker price.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods 2

If the AirPods Pro doesn’t fit your budget, you’re lucky because Apple’s second-generation AirPods are also discounted on the e-commerce website. They can be purchased for just $99 — a $60 discount on the $159 list price.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

Apple Watch Series 7

If you’re looking for a wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest and greatest offering in the segment. It is currently on sale on Amazon, selling for just $459 after a $70 discount. It offers GPS + Cellular connectivity, a 41mm Blue Aluminium case, and an Abyss Blue Sport Band.

If you don’t have much use for cellular connectivity, you can splurge on a larger 45mm GPS model that’s also heavily discounted. It is available with a Green Aluminium Case and a Clover Sport Band. It goes well with the new Green iPhone 13 models too. You can pick it up for just $359 after a $70 discount.

If you must stick with a 41mm case for some reason, the GPS variant is discounted by $70. So, you pay just $329 instead of $399 for the Apple Watch Series 7 with a Blue Aluminium case and an Abyss Blue Sport Band. Some other affordable variations of the wearable are also selling for a $50 deal.

➤ Amazon [Deal] | [Deal] | [Deal]

Found a better deal on the Apple products listed above? Please drop a comment down below and share them with our readers too!