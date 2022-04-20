Brazilian Court Directs Apple to Pay Customer over $1,000 for Selling iPhone without In-Box Charger

A judge in a Brazilian court has ruled that Apple must compensate an iPhone buyer for selling him the device without a charger included in the box. The company has been directed to pay the customer close to $1,075 for the lack of a charger.

Apple decided to stop including a charger in the iPhone retail boxes in 2020. The move sparked widespread controversy, and Brazil was one of the countries that vehemently opposed the change. On the other hand, the iPhone maker cited environmental reasons for the move, claiming that removing the charger from iPhone boxes is comparable to removing 450,000 cars from the road every year.

Tecmundo reports that Judge Vanderlei Caires Pinheiro of the 6th Civil Court of Goiânia in Brazil ruled in favor of the complainant. The local laws state that a “tie sale” is an abusive and prohibited practice in Brazil, so Apple isn’t allowed to sell the iPhone and charger separately. The judge directed Apple to compensate the consumer R$5,000 (around $1,075) for the offense.

This isn’t the first time Brazilian courts have penalized the iPhone maker. Last year, Apple was reportedly punished with a $2 million fine for disrespecting consumers and disregarding laws designed to protect them. In Brazil, Apple has also been accused of misleading advertising, selling devices with defects right out of the box, “maintaining unfair terms in the contract with consumers,” and not repairing a product under warranty.

Do you prefer the iPhone shipping without a charger in the box, or would you like the company to include it? Tell us in the comments section below.