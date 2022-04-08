Deal Alert: Save up to $200 on the 14-Inch MacBook Pro

If you’re looking to purchase a new Mac or MacBook and utilize Apple’s M1 chip to the fullest, the 2021 iMacs with a 24-inch display tick all the boxes. Luckily, Amazon is offering attractive discounts on a couple of variants. You can also save some bucks on the MacBook Pro powered by the more powerful M1 Pro chip.

Apple’s M1 chip has earned a reputation for offering stellar performance in a silent package. The 24-inch iMac powered by this chip is no exception. It retains its efficiency and silent performance even when pushed to the limit. It is the ideal choice for those seeking a desktop Mac experience without shelling big bucks on the new Mac Studio, iMac Pro, or Mac Pro.

The M1 iMac is offered in several color options as well. Besides the M1 chip that steals the show, this iMac provides a 4K Retina display with True Tone, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 1080p FaceTime camera. You also get six speakers with Spatial Audio support, two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 6, and ethernet for connectivity.

If you buy one today, you can pick up the Blue color 24-inch iMac for just $1,199 after a $100 discount on the $1,299 sticker price. This variant comes with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU.

If you’re looking for something a smidge more powerful, you’re in luck. The 2021 24-inch iMac finished in Blue with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU could be the perfect fit for you. It gets all the features mentioned above, with just a slight price increase. You will need to pay $1,379 instead of $1,499. So, you save $120.

However, the most significant savings come if you need a Mac to power through any task you throw at it. The 2021 model 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M1 Pro chip is also on discount on Amazon.

The laptop is equipped with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. Finished in Space Gray, this Mac notebook will set you back by $2,299. You save $200 on the $2,499 sticker price.

If you find any other great Mac deals, don’t forget to share them with our readers in the comments section below.