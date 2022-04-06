This Developer Created the Standalone Touch ID Sensor of Everyone’s Dreams

Touch ID was integrated into the MacBookPro back in 2016. For the Mac desktop users, Apple subsequently launched a standalone version of the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. What if we told you it is possible to separate the Touch ID components from it for added convenience?

A new concept created by developer Khaos Tian on Twitter shows us exactly how the Touch ID components can be extricated from an Apple Magic Keyboard to create a “Magic Button,” if you will. The developer essentially created a standalone sensor that can be used independently for authentication.

By default, the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID authenticates users by interfacing with the Secure Enclave in the paired Mac. This arrangement allows the Mac to handle the fingerprint enrollment and match recognition. It also passes the responsibility of enforcing security policies to the Mac, as though the sensor was built right into the computer.

It means very little computation is done on the Magic Keyboard itself. So, in theory, Apple should be able to sell a Touch ID authenticator that people can use with Macs without purchasing the Magic Keyboard. It could also be a boon for people who prefer other keyboards and aren’t particularly attracted to the Magic Keyboard’s design and ergonomics.

The developer’s concept was no easy feat to achieve, but it comes just days after Basic Apple Guy on Twitter posted an April Fools Day joke where they imagined Apple selling a “Magic Button.”

The Magic Button can be used wired or through a Bluetooth connection providing fast, easy and secure authentication for logins and purchases. The Magic Button is available to order today, arriving to customers and retail stores beginning next week. $49 pic.twitter.com/sj0yQt6e0k — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) April 1, 2022

Would you be one of those in line for a Magic Button if Apple decides to sell one after all? We surely wouldn’t mind the additional convenience.