Download WWDC 2022 Wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Earlier this week, Apple announced that it will be hosting this year’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) from June 6 to June 10. Can’t wait until Apple kicks off its keynote? Show your excitement by downloading WWDC 2022 wallpapers here.

For the third year in a row, WWDC will be an online event and Apple will showcase pre-recorded videos. The company will probably skip on hardware launches and talk about software and major updates to its operating systems, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and the next versions of macOS and tvOS.

Given that the event is still a couple of months away, Twitter users have unleashed their creativity to design some WWDC 2022-themed wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We hope downloading and using them helps contain your excitement. Most of the iPhone wallpapers are optimized for the iPhone 13 series but should be a good fit on older models too.

Parker Ortolani created eight wallpapers for the iPhone and iPad:

Download

Download Basic Apple Guy’s Wallpapers:

Use the comments section below to share any other cool WWDC 2022 themed wallpapers you come across!