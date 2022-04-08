Google and iFixit Join Hands to Make DIY Repair Kits for Pixel Smartphones

Today, Google announced a partnership with electronics repair firm iFixit to make repair kits for the Pixel smartphones in specific markets. The kits will enable Pixel owners to perform repairs on their smartphones by themselves. Late last year, Apple announced a similar Self Service Repair Program, but we haven’t heard about it since its launch. Is Google likely to follow in Apple’s footsteps?

Google will provide genuine Pixel repair parts for purchase on iFixit’s website in the new collaborative program. Customers will be able to purchase the components individually or as a part of iFixit’s Fix Kits. Of course, a handy device-specific iFixit repair guide will also be included in the purchase.

In this program, Google plans to offer replacement parts for every Pixel model going back to the Pixel 2. This program will also cover the Pixel 6 and upcoming Pixel devices. Initially, it should be available in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and the European Union countries. Talking about the collaboration with Google, iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens said:

“If we’re going to build a sustainable electronics industry, consumers must have options to repair products themselves. Google makes repair more affordable and accessible, even in places without repair shops. We are committed to enabling repairs at a place and time of your choosing.”

Interestingly, the circumstances in which Google has launched this program bear a striking similarity to those in which Apple announced the Self Service Repair Program. The search giant’s announcement comes just a day after the European Parliament voted in favor of the proposed Right to Repair legislation. The iPhone maker’s recent issue affecting the AirPods’ resale-worthiness also drew flak from Wiens.

The company’s program made waves in November last year, but we haven’t heard much about it. It was supposed to debut in the US in early 2022, followed by a launch in other countries later. Apple promised the program would focus on regularly serviced parts for the newer iPhones, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.

Disappointingly, the Cupertino giant hasn’t shared any information about the program since its launch announcement. Do you think Google’s tie-up with iFixit is also headed down a similar route after appeasing lawmakers?