How to Enable Night Mode on iPhone SE

Despite coming with a faster A15 Bionic chip, the 2022 iPhone SE still misses out on a dedicated Night mode in the Camera app. This means its low-light imaging performance is going to be abysmal. Thankfully, using a third-party app, you can easily get night mode on the iPhone SE and take better photos in dark environments.

The story is the same with the 2020 iPhone SE. Both phones despite packing a powerful chipset miss out on Night mode support, which means they take poor photos in low light conditions. Nonetheless, using an app called NeuralCam, you can easily get Night mode on your iPhone SE and take better photos in dark scenarios.

NeuralCam supports Night mode for the rear 12MP as well as the front 7MP camera. It also has other modes which you can take advantage of to shoot better pictures with your iPhone SE.

How to Get Night Mode in iPhone SE’s Camera App

Step 1: Download NeuralCam ($4.99) from the App Store on your iPhone.

Step 2: Open the app, point it to the scene you want to capture and press the shutter button. Make sure to hold still until the capturing circle is shown.

Step 3: That’s about it! NeuralCam will take the photo and process it in the background. You can then view it in the Gallery.

You do have the option of changing the focus mode to manual, though most users are not going to need it. This will be useful if you are trying to capture the night sky or any other object that’s out of the focus range of the camera. If you are wondering what kind of difference NeuralCam makes while taking low-light photos on your iPhone SE, see the photos below.

NeuralCam can greatly enhance the low-light photo taking capability of the iPhone SE and fixes a serious oversight from its specs sheet.

Do you think the lack of Night mode on the iPhone SE is a bummer? And does using NeuralCam overcome that?