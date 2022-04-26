iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Beta 3 Download Available Now [Update]

Apple has seeded the third beta of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers after releasing the second beta last week. The upcoming point release of iOS 15 does not contain any major new features or changes.

You can download the iOS 15.5 or iPadOS 15.5 beta on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. The update will only show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta profile is installed. If you are in the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

iOS 15.5 beta 1 included new “Request” and “Send” buttons for Apple Cash in the Wallet app, Wi-Fi signal bars for HomePod in the Home app, support for external payment links in Reader apps, and other minor changes. The second iOS 15.5 beta didn’t have many features to add to the list.

The third beta build of iOS 15.5 is unlikely to contain any major changes or enhancements as well.

Alongside iOS 15.5 beta 3, Apple also seeded the third beta of watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5, and macOS Monterey 12.4 to developers.

Update: “Sensitive Locations” Blocked from Memories in Photos App

In case you aren’t familiar, the Memories feature of the native Photos app recognizes people, places, and events in your image gallery and creates “curated collections” in the form of a slideshow. the latest beta build of iOS 15.5 has a list of “Sensitive Locations,” So, any photos taken within a specified radius of these locations will not be added to Memories. 9to5Mac notes that all the locations blocked in this build are related to the Holocaust. They are:

Yad Vashem Memorial

Dachau concentration camp

US Holocaust Museum

Majdanek concentration camp

Berlin Holocaust Memorial

Schindler Factory

Belzec extermination camp

Anne Frank House

Sobibor extermination camp

Treblinka extermination camp

Chelmno-Kulmhof extermination camp

Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp

Notice anything new in iOS 15.5 beta 3? Drop a comment and let us know!