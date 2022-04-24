Apple’s WWDC 2022 conference is fast approaching, and now is the best time to take a quick glance at all the features that the company could include in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. Released in 2020, iOS 14 was a significant release. iOS 15 added even more features to the list, but this year with iOS 16, the expectations are even higher. Here’s a roundup of all the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 features based on rumors and leaks so far.

Leaked iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Features

1. Enhanced Focus Mode

Apple introduced Focus modes in iOS 15 to make notifications less intrusive. The feature allows you to personalize which applications can send notifications at specific times of the day or while you’re doing certain activities. Focus profiles are activated across all your devices linked to the same Apple ID, eliminating any scope for distractions while you tackle the tasks at hand.

Based on code references spotted in the iOS 15.5 beta build, iOS 16 is expected to expand the capabilities of Focus modes. The details of the enhanced capabilities remain unknown at the time of publishing.

2. Crash Detection Feature Borrowed from watchOS

As the name suggests, the feature will dial emergency services and probably share your location with your emergency contacts when your iPhone detects you were involved in an accident. Apple is expected to use accelerometers and gyroscopes on the iPhone to measure sudden spikes in gravity or G-forces upon impact. Apple has been reportedly testing crash detection for the past year using data collected anonymously from iPhones and Apple Watches. So far, Apple has detected over 10 million suspected car crashes, of which over 50,000 included a 911 call.

watchOS 9 is expected to sport the feature as well. However, it remains to be seen if the feature would be able to work with the Apple Watch, independent of a connected iPhone that supports the feature.

3. Barebones Support for Apple’s Rumored Mixed Reality Headset

In a report published in April, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that Apple could finally lay the groundwork for its upcoming mixed reality headset in iOS 16. He notes that the company “could theoretically preview technical aspects of the headset or its software, without showcasing the full device” at WWDC.

4. Apple Music Classical App

In 2021, Apple acquired the classical music streaming service Primephonic. The iPhone maker is expected to bring an optional classical music-centric version of Apple Music to the iPhone with iOS 16. The user interface would be based on Primephonic, and metadata would be specialized for classical music. Additionally, the iPhone maker is expected to give Apple Music users the option to redirect tracks from the app to the dedicated Apple Classical app. Another important feature expected to be a part of the new app is lossless playback and Spatial Audio support.

5. New Multitasking Interface for iPad

Presently, little is known about what’s on the cards for iPadOS 16. However, it is reasonable to expect the update to bring most of the iOS 16 features and some iPad-specific improvements.

Over the last few years, Apple has bridged the gap between iPadOS and macOS with improvements to the former, such as Slide Over, Split View, and the dock. An early rumor about iPadOS 16 suggests the software update could feature a new multitasking interface for the iPad. The exact details of the new interface are still unclear.

iOS 16 Supported Devices

iOS 13, iOS 14, and iOS 15 support the same iPhones, including older models such as the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the original iPhone SE. Apple has done a commendable join in supporting older iPhones with the last few iOS software updates, but according to a rumor, Apple will drop support for older iPhones, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the original iPhone SE. While iPadOS 16 will stop supporting the iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, fifth-generation iPad, and the 2015 iPad Pro variants.

iOS 16 Release Date

As usual, Apple will likely unveil iOS 16 at WWDC 2022, slated to commence on June 6 and run through June 10. Besides iOS 16, the event could focus on macOS 13, the rumored mixed reality headset, watchOS 9, and other details.

The first developer beta of iOS 16 should be available immediately after the WWDC keynote address. In the months that follow, several beta releases will be released to ensure users enjoy a stable, bug-free experience. Finally, the stable version will be released alongside the iPhone 14 at an event in September 2022.

We will continue to update this post as new iOs 16 features and improvements as they are leaked so don’t forget to check back for the latest update.

We have a long list of features and improvements on our iOS 16 wishlist. What is on your iOS 16 wishlist? Drop a comment and let us know!