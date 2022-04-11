iOS 16 Could Bring a Major Notification Upgrade for iPhones

In a newsletter on Sunday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared several details about what we can expect from iOS 16 when it previews at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. He says the OS is packed with “significant” improvements and several references to the iPhone maker’s rumored mixed reality headset.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman agrees that Apple hasn’t changed much about the iPhone user interface since iOS 7 around 10 years ago. Still, iOS 16, codenamed “Sydney,” won’t bring that visual overhaul either. Instead, he says significant elements such as the notification system and health-tracking features will be updated.

Citing unnamed sources, Gurman says iOS 16 is loaded with references to Apple’s rumored mixed reality headset. However, he maintains that the company is unlikely to discuss the hardware or associated possibilities at WWDC, but the headset could launch before iOS 17 breaks cover in 2023.

“As far as I know, a full-blown introduction of the mixed-reality headset is still probably out of the question in June, but I am told that beta versions of iOS 16—codenamed Sydney—are chock-full of references to the headset and its interactions with the iPhone.” “That indicates that the headset will launch during the iOS 16 cycle, which kicks off in June and will last until iOS 17 comes in the fall of 2023. But it may also suggest that Apple could preview some of its upcoming augmented and virtual reality software earlier. Perhaps we could even get a peek at the headset’s rOS, short for reality operating system.”

Shifting gears to iPadOS 16, Gurman says the update could bring a new multitasking interface. The current-generation software made it easier to multitask on an iPad but wasn’t as polished as pro users expected. He believes iPadOS 16 could change that for the better.

Additionally, Apple will also discuss the watchOS 9 update at WWDC. The newsletter claims the Apple Watch “may get major upgrades to activity and health tracking.” There are no updates about the upcoming version of macOS, though. Currently, it isn’t even known what the successor of macOS Monterey will be called.

Lastly, he reiterates that Apple is working on several new Macs, including a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a refreshed 24-inch iMac, a new Mac mini, and a redesigned MacBook Air.

What do you expect Apple to discuss at WWDC 2022 when it commences on June 6? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.