iOS 16 Beta Has Several References of Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset; Hints It May Be Coming Soon

On the past weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that Apple could include the first official mentions of its mixed reality headset in iOS 16, which is set to debut in June at WWDC 2022. He added that the company could also talk about the long-rumored RealityOS or rOS.

Although it is uncharacteristic of Apple to discuss hardware launches at WWDC, Gurman previously said the company would introduce the headset at this year’s conference. In his latest Power On newsletter, he clarifies that although the iPhone maker probably won’t launch the headset hardware at WWDC, a peek at rOS isn’t off the table yet.

He said that Apple could unveil the headset hardware at the end of this year or next year, “during the iOS 16 cycle.” An unnamed source also told the journalist that code for iOS 16, internally codenamed “Sydney,” is “chock-full” of references to the mixed reality headset.

The rumor mill suggests that Apple’s mixed reality headset will be a high-end product catering to enthusiasts of gaming and content consumption. Some rumors suggest you will need to use an iPhone together with the headset, while the others indicate the headset will have the computational power of an M1 Mac. The headset is said to be a pilot project of sorts before Apple goes all-in with its rumored AR glasses that resemble the Google Glass.

Meanwhile, Gurman’s newsletter also touches upon upcoming Macs and updates to watchOS and macOS.

With references to the mixed reality headset reportedly spotted in the code for iOS 16, Apple is likely inching closer to the headset launch. Do you think it is imminent? Tell us in the comments section below.