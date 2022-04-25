Gurman: iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 Could Sport Satellite Connectivity

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman shares several rumors about the upcoming iPhone 14, iMac, and Apple Watch. He believes Apple will not equip the vanilla iPhone 14 with 48MP cameras, but satellite connectivity could be offered this year. He adds that the company has already commenced the development of the M3 chip to power an iMac sometime next year.

Everything about the iPhone 14

Starting with the expectations from the iPhone 14, Gurman points out that Apple refreshes the iPhone hardware design every three years. The iPhone 13 carries forward the iPhone 12 design, albeit with upgraded internals. Assuming history will repeat itself, the iPhone 14 due in September this year should sport a refreshing new design.

Reiterating his previous speculation, Gurman says the most significant change will be larger camera bumps to fit new sensors and the use of a hole + pill-shaped cutout on the Pro models. He believes under-display Face ID technology is “at least three or four years away.”

He says satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 is still on the cards, but a 48MP primary camera will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The satellite connectivity feature will reportedly make it easier to send short text messages and report emergencies without cellular connectivity. The cheaper iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain the 12MP primary camera seen on the iPhone 13. Corroborating previous rumors, he adds that these models will also borrow their A15 Bionic processor from the iPhone 13 series, while their pricier Pro models will get the upgraded new A16 Bionic chip. He specifies that the new Max model will borrow the 6.7-inch display from the iPhone 14 Pro models but will still be $200 cheaper than them.

Apple Watch Satellite Connectivity

Gurman claims the 2022 or 2023 model Apple Watch could also get satellite connectivity, just like the iPhone 14. He justifies the speculation by pointing to the February deal between Apple and its alleged satellite partner Globalstar Inc. to buy 17 new satellites.

“Whether it’s on the iPhone or Apple Watch, the technology would provide an alternative to the Garmin inReach Explorer and SPOT, handheld satellite communicators with similar features.” “There have been signs lately that Apple and its apparent satellite partner Globalstar Inc. might be getting closer to launching such a feature. In February, Globalstar said it reached an agreement to buy 17 new satellites to help power ’continuous satellite services’ for a ’potential’– and unnamed – customer that had paid it hundreds of millions of dollars.”

M3 iMac Development Underway

In the past, Gurman mentioned that Apple is developing nine new Macs powered by the M2 chip. Now, he adds that development for an M3-powered iMac is underway. The improvements bundled into the new chip remain unknown.

“And if you’re waiting for a new iMac, I’m hearing an M3 version of that desktop is already in the works – though I imagine it won’t launch until the end of next year at the earliest. Also, for those asking, I still think an iMac Pro is coming. It just won’t be anytime soon.”

