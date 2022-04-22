iPhone 14 Lineup Could Be Available in a New Color

According to a recent sketchy rumor from an unverified anonymous source, the iPhone 14 could come with a refreshed lineup of colors, including a new purple color.

A now-deleted post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo revealed the possible color options for the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. According to the leak, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be available in black, white, blue, red, and a new purple hue. Meanwhile, the costlier iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will allegedly come in graphite, gold, silver, and purple. The new purple shade is said to be a dynamic new finish that shifts hue based on the lighting conditions.

If the leak refers to Starlight and Midnight color options by calling them white and black, it could spell the end of the green and pink shades of the iPhone 13. It could also mean that the iPhone 13 Pro’s Sierra Blue and Alpine Green colors will get discontinued. The total number of color options on offer remains unchanged from the iPhone 13 series.

As for the new shade of purple, it remains unclear how the color will change based on the lighting conditions. The company could adopt a new manufacturing process to introduce the color variation or use the same process that’s used for the Sierra Blue color option. Apple says the Sierra Blue finish uses “multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics applied across the surface for a stunning and durable finish.”

Additionally, the Weibo post reportedly claimed that the iPhone 14 models will have a new True Tone flash design that resembles “a small circle in a big circle.” The description isn’t detailed or helpful, but it suggests Apple could change the flash arrangement from the current design in which two separate LEDs are housed in independent hemispheres.

However, this sketchy rumor about the iPhone 14’s True Tone flash redesign is contradicted by the leaked schematics and CAD renders that we have seen in recent months. Those leaks come from more reliable sources, and they suggest the camera flash design will remain unchanged.

