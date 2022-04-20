2024 iPhone Could Sport Under-Display Face ID: Kuo

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the Cupertino-based company could launch a high-end “real full-screen” iPhone by 2024. This would make the iPhone 16 Pro the first Apple device to feature an under-display FaceTime camera and under-display Face ID.

Kuo builds on his previous tweet that claims under-display Face ID is coming to iPhone 16, agreeing with display analyst Ross Young, who also speculated that it might not get under-display Touch ID. Kuo adds that the 2024 iPhone will feature a selfie camera underneath the display.

Although he hasn’t speculated on how this could be accomplished, he notes that “a low light condition is detrimental to FaceTime camera quality” and adds that an Image Signal Processor (ISP) and a good algorithm “are critical for quality improvements.”

I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements. https://t.co/vWjeZYZUPK — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 20, 2022

The iPhone maker has reportedly been working on under-display Face ID tech for quite a while. Rival brands such as OPPO and Samsung have beaten Apple to the punch by showcasing their own under-display camera technology. So far, there has only been speculation that Apple is developing such a technology, but it still remains to be seen how it will implement it.

This year’s ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 14 Pro models will also reportedly do away with the notch and will get a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID hardware and a hole-punch cutout for the camera. This could be a stepping stone as the company transitions from using the notch for the camera and Face ID hardware to moving it under the display. Just this week, Kuo predicted that the iPhone 14 FaceTime cameras could get a major upgrade with autofocus and a wider f/1.9 aperture.

Would you prefer to use a full-screen iPhone if Apple successfully shifted the sensors and camera hardware underneath the display? Let us know in the comments.