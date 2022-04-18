Leaked iPhone 14 Molds Reveal Massive Camera Bumps

The rumor mills have been busy churning out iPhone 14 leaks, as Apple prepares to unveil its latest smartphone range in September this year. Today, a photo of aluminum alloy molds that supposedly belong to Apple’s iPhone 14 series surfaced on Weibo. The image shows two iPhone 14 and two iPhone 14 Pro models but no iPhone 14 mini. More importantly, the molds reveal pronounced camera bumps.

Do note that these molds are likely based on the leaked CAD renders and are used mainly by accessory makers. Going by the dimensions, the image could be credible as the sizes conform to past iPhone 14 rumors.

Apple will be offering the following iPhone 14 models — a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 mini is absent in the lineup, which is in accordance with older reports that claim the Cupertino-based company will likely pull the plug on the mini model. This comes as no surprise since the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini have failed to impress customers.

The leaked photo also shows a significant camera bump across the board. The iPhone 14 Pro models with three camera lenses have a much more prominent bump than non-Pro models. Just last month, Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max could feature bigger camera bumps thanks to their new 48MP camera systems. Despite the 48MP shooter, the iPhone 14 Pro series will reportedly capture pixel-binned 12MP photos with clearer details. Android Police’s Max Weinbach shared schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, which showed that the camera bump on the upcoming ‌iPhone‌ would be 4.17mm thick, which is 0.57 mm larger than that on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Past rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro models will sport a new pill + hole design to replace the notch. However, the iPhone 14 may continue sporting the notch, making it Apple’s last handset to feature the design. The Cupertino-based firm is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series at an event in September this year.