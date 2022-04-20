Leaked Render Suggests Pixel Watch Could Sport Circular Display, Digital Crown

Rumors about Google’s Pixel-branded smartwatch have been circulating for years now. Now, it appears that the product is closer than ever before to launch. A new leaked render of the wearable corroborates previous leaks about the device and its commonalities with its primary rival, the Apple Watch.

The leaked render surfaced courtesy of Evan Blass over at 91Mobiles. It shows just the watch’s body is circular, unlike the Apple Watch’s distinctive squarish design. The display appears to be completely bezel-less, with a curved edge on the periphery. The render also shows off a digital crown on the right-hand side of the body, seemingly inspired by the Apple Watch. The crown is an important component in the Apple Watch user experience. Since the Pixel watch will rival the Apple accessory in the premium smartwatch segment, it is reasonable to expect some shared elements and features.

Another important detail revealed in the render is the Fitbit integration that could be baked into the Pixel Watch, codenamed “Rohan.” This integration could bring the requisite activity tracking and fitness features expected of a premium smartwatch. The Pixel Watch is expected to boot Wear OS 3.1 when it releases.

However, some details are missing from the render. The image does not show how the body will connect to the straps. So, it is hard to visualize the Pixel Watch’s overall look.

Interestingly, this is Google’s first rodeo building a circular smartwatch with a crown in-house. Its previous endeavors have been collaborations with established consumer electronics firms such as LG and Samsung. Those products were designed to showcase Android Wear OS’ capabilities. For instance, the LG Watch Style from five years ago had a remarkably similar design. The Pixel Watch could resemble it, albeit with contemporary touches.

That said, an exact timeline for the Pixel Watch’s launch remains shrouded in mystery. Rumors suggest Google could launch the device at the Google I/O conference for developers next month. Do you think it will stand a fighting chance against the Apple Watch? Tell us in the comments section below.