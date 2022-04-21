Leaks Suggest iPhone 14 Pro Could Feature Tweaked Design

Leaked dimensions, accessory molds, and CAD renders for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro have surfaced in recent months. Based on details collected from these leaks, graphic renderer Ian Zelbo claims the iPhone 14 Pro could feature a larger corner radius to match the curve of its enlarged camera bump.

Zelbo is known for creating renders of Apple devices based on leaked details. After analyzing the CAD renders, leaked dimensions, and schematics, the artist believes the iPhone 14 Pro model has been depicted with larger outer corner radii than its predecessor. However, the corner radii of the iPhone 14 Pro Max seem to have been carried over from its predecessor.

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to sport a larger camera array comprising a 48MP camera system with a 57 percent larger sensor. The leaks suggest that Apple increased the camera bump’s dimensions to accommodate the new array, and the corner radii are being adapted to match.

The iPhone 13 Pro’s camera array was larger than the iPhone 12 Pro’s. However, Apple chose to leave the outer corner radius unchanged. This is why the iPhone 12 Pro’s camera bump’s rounded corner on the upper left-hand side matched the phone’s peripheral curve. However, a disparity arose in the iPhone 13 Pro, which is easily noticeable. Zelbo notes that the iPhone 14’s larger corner radii don’t match the camera bump exactly but are significantly closer.

Similar leaks for the vanilla iPhone 14 suggest the corner radii and design could become another differentiating factor between the iPhone 14’s Pro and non-Pro models. That said, Zelbo’s renders based on the leaked renders are expected to debut on leaker Jon Prosser’s Front Page Tech shortly.

Do you notice such subtle design changes? Do they make a noticeable difference in the iPhone’s appearance? Tell us what you think in the comments.