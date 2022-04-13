Porsche Design’s New Mini-LED Monitor Is a Cheaper Alternative to Apple’s Pro Display XDR

Apple doesn’t sell a standalone mini-LED backlit monitor. So, if you want one, you’ll either have to wait or consider pre-ordering a product from another company. Porsche Design is an unlikely contender in this space, but its recent offering is worth considering nonetheless.

Porsche Design is associated with the German performance automobile manufacturer Porsche. It specializes in lifestyle accessories such as boutique luggage, eyewear, timepieces, and electronics. The company makes several products in the last category, including true-wireless earphones and soundbars. The latest addition to the range is the AOC Agon Pro PD32M.

Yes, underneath the Porsche Design branding is an AOC monitor aimed squarely at gamers. It is a 32-inch mini-LED panel with HDR 1400 certification, a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 4K resolution. The specifications claim that the monitor can reproduce 97 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The peak brightness is capped at 1,600 nits, and AdaptiveSync technology is also available. If you seek connectivity, there are ample ports on the monitor. However, cable management seems to have been overlooked.

Lest we forget, the monitor also packs two 8W speakers with DTS Sound certification, although someone buying such a display probably has excellent bookshelf speakers to complement their setup. If you’re wondering, the flanges on either side of the display are headphone hangers so that you could free up some desk space.

In true luxury brand fashion, Porsche Design leaves no stone unturned in explaining the inspiration behind the monitor’s stand design.

“The 32-inch mini-LED display represents the pinnacle of monitor performance. It rests on a trapezoidal aluminum stand designed in the style of Porsche steering wheels. The bold, streamlined design of the monitor also takes its inspiration from the world of Porsche sports cars.”

If you have $1,799 to shell out for a mini-LED gaming monitor, look no further and place your pre-order for the Porsche Design monitor. The company expects deliveries to start from June 15.

➤ Porsche Design | AOC Agon Pro PD32M [Buy]

However, if you are eager to continue waiting for an Apple-branded display (with its potential caveats), its launch seems imminent, considering the company has already used the technology on smaller displays for the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. The rumor mill suggests you will have to keep your fingers crossed until around 2023.