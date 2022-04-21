Rumor: iPhone 14 Pro Could Sport a Faster USB 3.0 Port

Apple has used the USB-C port on its iPads and Mac range, but it remains the stuff of dreams for iPhone buyers. Apple has stuck to using the Lightning connector for years now. One sketchy rumor suggests Apple could continue using the proprietary connector for at least one more year, although it may allow faster data transfer speeds on the iPhone 14 Pro.

A recent report from iDropNews cites information from anonymous sources. It claims that the pricier iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature faster Lightning ports with support for USB 3.0 speeds. This would be a significant upgrade from the USB 2.0 data transfer speeds that the iPhone 13 and older models are limited to.

From a technical standpoint, USB 2.0 has been around since the start of the millennium, and it allows a maximum data transfer speed of 480Mbps. In comparison, USB 3.0 is newer (introduced in 2008) and allows 10 times faster data transfers at 4,800Mbps. Another critical difference is that USB 2.0 can only send or receive data, while the newer protocol can send and receive data simultaneously.

Creators shooting ProRes video in 4K on their iPhone will be benefitted the most from this upgrade. Additionally, you won’t need to wait for an ongoing file transfer to finish before you reaccess your connected iPhone’s storage. Not to mention, backups and any other data transfers involving a cable will be swifter.

On the downside, we will have to put up with another generation of iPhones using Lightning connectors instead of the universally accepted USB-C. Do you prefer the Lightning connector or USB-C? Could the iPhone go portless instead? Don’t forget to tell us why in the comments section below.