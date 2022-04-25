Video: Apple’s New ‘Shot on iPhone 13 Pro’ Film Shows Off Cinematic Mode in a Singaporean Setting

Apple’s latest “Shot on iPhone 13 Pro” video called “Poached” offers a look into a “war” between two food stalls serving Singapore’s beloved street food over chicken rice. The iPhone maker also released a behind-the-scenes video highlighting how the film employed iPhone 13 Pro camera features such as Cinematic mode and macro photography.

The mini documentary was shot by David Gelb, the director of “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” and creator of Netflix’s “Chef’s Table.” The video takes you on a journey through Singapore’s hawker centers, with a focus on how one of its most popular foods, chicken rice, sparked a “war” between two hawkers.

The short movie is based on the story of “Tian Tian,” a renowned food stall founded by MDM Foo at the Maxwell Food Center. After Foo’s daughter Ms. Loi took over the establishment, head chef Mr. Wong quit his job to start his own food joint “Ah Tai,” a few stalls away. Wong commenced preparing and selling chicken rice the way he had always done before the new administration took control. Both outlets make the same dish in different styles, and amassed their own loyal customer-bases.

Apple also released a video titled “The Making of Poached,” offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the film was shot. Gelb says that they chose the iPhone to shoot the documentary “because the versatility allows” them “to get lots of different kinds of shots.” The filmmaker adds that that the iPhone 13 Pro made it easy to shoot in the cramped hawker kitchens, which would have otherwise been difficult to do with a larger cinema camera.

The production employed the camera’s macro mode which made it possible to see every grain of rice clearly, as well as the glossy sauce that was spooned atop the chicken. Gelb also points out that the Cinematic mode’s focus racking feature helps frame the video. Another useful functionality is the ability to adjust the depth of field in post-production. Additionally, the Apple Watch was used as a monitor to track the various iPhones.

The first “Shot on iPhone” series made its debut with the iPhone 6 back in 2014. The campaign highlights the imaging capabilities of its latest iPhones. At the same time, it aims to inspire users to learn from the pros who use the same device to film stunning videos. You can check out the videos below.

What do you think of Apple’s latest video? Let us know in the comments.