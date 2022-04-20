Stolen AirPods Helped Ukrainian Tracks Russian Troop Movements during Invasion

Apple’s Find My features for AirPods could be evolving into an alarming issue for electronics resellers and recyclers but for some living in war-torn countries, it could be a handy asset. A Ukrainian man whose AirPods were stolen by Russian forces was able to track the latter’s troop deployments through the Find My app during the early stages of the invasion.

Vitaliy Semenets shared his “thanks to technology” on Instagram. He explained that his AirPods Pro was “looted by Russian orcs” from his home in Hostomel.

After his AirPods were taken during the first phase of the invasion, the device’s location on the Find My app showed Russian forces retreating north over the Ukraine border into Belarus and the city of Gomel. The location of the AirPods further told the owner that the Russian troops reached Belgorod in western Russia ahead of Putin’s renewed offensive against Donbas.

A report from The Times notes that this isn’t an isolated instance of theft of valuables from the towns the Russians invaded. The troops looting valuables is “a sign of the invading forces’ disorganization and lack of discipline.” The report also mentions a call intercepted to a Russian soldier from family members, giving him a list of items they wanted, including sneakers and a laptop.”

While this instance could be an eye-opener for many, you can avoid such tracking. When you buy used or refurbished Apple products, make sure the previous owner has unlinked the device from their Apple ID. If they don’t, you run the risk of unwittingly sharing your location with them on the Find My network all the time.