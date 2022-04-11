WhatsApp for iPhone Could Soon Make Large File Sharing Easier

Last month, we reported that WhatsApp is testing a larger 2GB limit for file attachments in conversations. Understandably, it would help to know how much time such large downloads could take. The developers of the messaging service seem to have foreseen this requirement because a report claims you will soon be able to see the file download progress on WhatsApp for iPhone, Android, and desktop.

WABetaInfo reports that version 22.8.0.74 of WhatsApp for iPhone and version 2.2209.03 for desktops show you the progress percentage and estimated time remaining to complete file downloads.

In the past, the download button for media and files on WhatsApp turned into a small circular progress bar that showed download progress. That would have been sufficient for the compressed images and smaller attached files, but the new larger file size limit calls for a more detailed progress indicator.

Interestingly, WhatsApp also shows the progress percentage and time estimate for files you are uploading. Considering that the feature is now in beta, it should be available to all beta testers. However, if you cannot see the feature in action, it probably isn’t available for your account yet.

Besides this, WhatsApp is also known to be working on emoji reactions for messages. The implementation is expected to resemble emoji reactions on Instagram, another Meta-owned platform. Meanwhile, the 2GB file transfer limit is still being tested in Argentina. Would you find a percentage indicator and a time estimate for uploads and download useful on WhatsApp? Tell us in the comments below.