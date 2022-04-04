WhatsApp for iPhone Will Soon Restrict You from Forwarding Messages to More Than One Group Chat

In a bid to curb the spread of misinformation, WhatsApp is planning to launch a feature that will limit the number of messages you can forward in a group chat. A new report states that it is currently in beta and will be launched to the public in a future update. Currently, no such limit exists for group chats.

The latest WhatsApp beta (version 22.7.0.76) for iPhone will allow you to send a forwarded message to a single group chat. This implies that the new limit will apply to forwarded messages only. You will be able to send messages to as many groups as you want, as long the message originates from you.

According to WABetaInfo, the new restriction was rolled out to some Android beta testers last month. Now, the latest versions of WhatsApp for iPhone will get the same feature. However, there’s no word on when the update will be released to the public.

As of now, you can send forwarded messages to up to five individuals in one go. However, messages that have been forwarded many times can be forwarded to a single chat at a time. This restriction is in place to suppress the spread of spam and fake news on the platform. This function was first rolled out to users in India four years ago. The popular messaging app launched it globally the following year, in 2019.

Additionally, the report states that WhatsApp could be planning to replace the camera tab with Communities, which will help admins manage WhatsApp groups. Expect it to arrive on a future WhatsApp beta update for iPhone.

WhatsApp is on a roll when it comes to updates. Just last week, the instant messaging app released six new features for voice messaging, including the ability to pause and resume voice message recording.

Do you think limiting the number of forwards for group messages will reduce the spread of misinformation that is rampant on the platform? Let us know in the comments.