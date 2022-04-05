WWDC 2022 Will be Held Online From June 6-10

Today, Apple sent out invites for its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 which will be held from June 6-10 at Apple Park. Despite a decline in COVID cases and the company requiring its employees to return to the office, it will still be hosting WWDC virtually this year.

“At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. “In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience.”

Apart from online sessions, Apple will also be hosting an in-person event for developers and students at the Apple Park on June 6, so that they can watch the keynote and the State of the Union together. The company also notes that this year’s WWDC will have additional sessions and learning labs along with digital lounges so that developers can better interact with Apple engineers.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and the next version of macOS and tvOS at the event. The next version of iOS is expected to pack some major new features and changes, especially since iOS 15 was all about refinements and minor tweaks to improve the user experience. Since WWDC is a developer-focused event, it is unlikely we will witness new hardware product announcements from the company there.